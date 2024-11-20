Flyers announce Chevrolet as the team’s new helmet sponsor

Look closely at the Flyers uniforms on Wednesday night and you might notice something different.

No, the Flyers aren’t ditching the burnt orange or messing with their iconic logo. Look a little bit higher.

Advertisement

Beginning Wednesday, the Flyers will don the Chevrolet logo on their helmets for all home and away games. The team announced Wednesday it has teamed up with the Local Chevrolet Dealer group to make Chevy the new helmet partner. The Flyers did not have a helmet sponsor for the first 19 games of the season.

“Chevrolet is a historic brand, known for its toughness, reliability, and strength,” said Todd Glickman, chief revenue officer, Comcast Spectacor. “These are all qualities that define the Flyers team and organization, and we are thrilled to be partnering with such a renowned brand at every home and away game.”

» READ MORE: The Flyers see a young Sean Couturier in Noah Cates, who is emerging as the team’s top penalty-killer

The Wells Fargo Center will also now feature Chevrolet digital signage, while a Chevy vehicle will now be displayed on the concourse near the 11th Street entrance.

The Flyers were previously one of just two teams not to have a helmet sponsor, along with newbies the Utah Hockey Club. But uniform sponsorship is not a completely foreign concept for the organization, as the Flyers had IT company Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) as a helmet sponsor for the 2021 season. The Flyers also wear an “IBX” patch for Independence Blue Cross on their home and alternate jerseys.

“My entire life I’ve had two constants: Chevrolet and the Flyers,” said Jason Elkins, the president of Elkins Chevrolet. “We’re beyond excited to have our brand on display at every Flyers game and looking forward to connecting with the passionate Flyers fan base in an authentic way. On behalf of the local Chevrolet dealers, we could not be more thrilled about this partnership and the New Era of Orange.”

The announcement also will pay immediate dividends for Chevy owners. Anyone who drives a Chevy vehicle on Wednesday will receive free parking in the Wells Fargo Center Complex lots for the Flyers’ game against the Carolina Hurricanes (7:30 p.m., NBCSP, TNT, Max).