Flyers hire former player, three-time Stanley Cup champ Patrick Sharp as a special advisor

While the Flyers are embarking upon a rebuild on the ice, their front office is continuing to get a revamp, too.

The Flyers announced Tuesday that they have hired 15-year NHL veteran Patrick Sharp to the role of special advisor to hockey operations. Sharp, 41, will report directly to general manager Danny Brière and will be involved with all aspects of the department, namely player development with prospects.

“I am proud to announce the addition of Patrick Sharp to our hockey operations team,” Brière said via a release. “Patrick is a well-established veteran on-and-off the ice and his incomparable hockey knowledge will be a valuable asset to our organization and young prospects.”

Sharp, who hails from Winnipeg, Manitoba, spent roughly two and a half seasons with the Flyers at the beginning of his career from 2002-05. The Flyers selected him in the third round of the 2001 draft. In 66 games, Sharp collected 10 goals and five assists. Sharp also played 163 games with the Flyers’ AHL affiliate Philadelphia Phantoms (now the Lehigh Valley Phantoms), posting 52 goals and 62 assists. He won the Calder Cup with the Phantoms in 2005 during the NHL’s lockout.

After his stint with the Flyers, Sharp went on to win three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks (2010, 2013, 2015). He spent 11 seasons with the Blackhawks (749 games, 249 goals, 283 assists) and two with the Dallas Stars (124 games, 249 goals, 283 assists). Sharp announced his retirement following his 2017-18 season with the Blackhawks.

Following his retirement, Sharp joined NBC Sports and NBC Sports Chicago in studio and analyst roles covering the NHL. He has also been an advisor to the University of Vermont’s coaching staff since September 2021. Sharp played for Vermont from 2000-02 for two seasons prior to starting his pro career.