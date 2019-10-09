Seeing former Flyers right winger Wayne Simmonds in a Devils jersey “will be a little bizarre,” Giroux said. “Wayne did a lot for this organization and the city. He was a great teammate. We always joked about it when we played together that we can’t wait to play against each other. Wayne is the type of guy that, when he moves to another team, you really wish he does well. A lot of people know Wayne as a great hockey player, but he’s just a great person to start with.”