Colorado was missing rising star Cale Makar, a rookie defenseman sidelined by a suspected shoulder injury. The Avs got center Nazem Kadri (10 goals, 20 points in 27 games) back into the lineup. … Carter Hart went into Wednesday’s start with a 7-2-2 record, a 1.80 goals-against average, and a .932 save percentage over his last 11 games. … Wednesday started a stretch in which the Flyers play 10 of their next 13 games on the road, and they are either traveling or playing road games (or practicing on the road) for 20 of the next 29 days.