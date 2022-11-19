MONTREAL — Following the Flyers’ latest loss to the Boston Bruins on Thursday, coach John Tortorella noted that it has been challenging to pin down the team’s identity because of the sheer quantity of key players missing from the lineup because of injury.

That feat will remain increasingly difficult for a team struggling to find its footing amid a five-game losing streak. General manager Chuck Fletcher announced on Saturday afternoon that top-line winger Travis Konecny has an “upper-body” injury and will not play against the Montreal Canadiens, the final opponent of a three-game road trip. He has returned to Philadelphia to undergo further evaluation.

Konecny, the team’s leading scorer with 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists), appeared to injure his right hand in the second period against the Bruins. He went back to the dressing room and did not return to the game.

His absence is the latest blow to the Flyers’ forward corps, which has been lacking veteran talent since the preseason. The Flyers are already missing center Sean Couturier (back), winger James van Riemsdyk (broken finger), and winger Cam Atkinson (undisclosed upper body). On Nov. 12, the Flyers lost winger Wade Allison to an oblique muscle strain and hip pointer.

After an underwhelming 2021-22 season saw Konecny score on just 7.3% of his shots, he has appeared to rediscover his scoring touch this year (12.5% shooting). Tortorella has utilized Konecny in key situations for the Flyers, both at five-on-five and on special teams. For the first time in his career, Konecny has been a key contributor to the Flyers’ penalty kill. As a result, Konecny is averaging a career-high 19 minutes, 25 seconds of ice time, which ranks second among Flyers forwards.

With Konecny out, winger Kieffer Bellows figures to check back into the lineup. Bellows, whom the Flyers claimed on waivers from the New York Islanders on Oct. 27, was a healthy scratch against the Bruins. Through five games in the bottom six, Bellows is still looking for his first point as a Flyer and is minus-one.