Two NHL playoff matchups scheduled for Thursday night -- the Flyers and Islanders, and Vegas vs. Vancouver -- have been postponed, according to a report in The Fourth Period.
The NHL did not respond when asked for confirmation.
Former Flyer Wayne Simmonds tweeted that the Hockey Diversity Alliance requested to the NHL that it suspend all of Thursday’s games.
“We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports,” he said.
On Wednesday night, Bill Daly, the NHL deputy commissioner, told the Associated Press that postponing Thursday’s two playoff games was not being contemplated, but he added: “Obviously we will see if the players feel differently and will respond appropriately as necessary.”
Daly did not respond to an email from The Inquirer asking for an update Thursday.
The NBA postponed three playoff games Wednesday in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wis. Similar postponements were made by MLB, the WNBA and the MLS.
The NHL showed an “end racism” video before Wednesday nights Bruins-Lightning playoff game.
Coach Alain Vigneault said ever since the Flyers eliminated Montreal, his focus has been solely on hockey games “and trying to prepare my team the best way I can. I really have no idea what’s going on in the outside world. We’re in this bubble right now. I’m invested 24/7 on our team. Working 20 hours a day, going through video and preparing our group. ... I guess I’m a hockey nerd and that’s what I’m doing right now.”
Vigneault later added that the NHL was “doing everything they can to obviously help in their own way with what society is going through.”
“We’re all for equality and social justice,” Vigneault said. “But right now, what we’re trying to do is play a game, and I think players, and management and coaches are really focused on that. This is the most important time of the year for us, it’s playoff hockey.”
Islanders coach Barry Trotz said all sports should continue to play because, in part, “athletes have a great platform” to discuss social issues. He said his players were discussing the issues.
“I don’t know how it’s going to affect their performance,” Trotz said. “I think we’re a pretty mature group. They understand the importance of the playoffs, but they understand where the world is right now.”
Trotz said the “end game” should be for the players and coaches to get involved. “If you do that, that will effect change for our country -- and it definitely needs it right now.”
Vigneault would not say if Carter Hart would be in the nets for back-to-back games, or if Brian Elliott would get the important Game 3 start. The series is tied at 1-1.
“Both of our goalies have played very well,” Vigneault said. “You don’t get to this position in today’s NHL, with the demands of the schedule, without two goaltenders who can play and play well. Carter has been excellent so far, no doubt. He’s young, he’s got a lot of energy, he wants to play. He’s doing what goaltenders have to do -- giving your team a chance to win. We’’ll see what we do moving forward here.”
Vigneault hinted that forward Scott Laughton was injured and that was why he didn’t play Wednesday. James van Riemsdyk took his place.
“I thought James played hard last night,” Vigneault said. “He’s an offensive player who has an ability around the net, but I thought his overall game -- getting in on the forecheck, using his size, helping us kill plays in the neutral zone -- was good.”
As for Laughton, Vigneault said, “I don’t want to get into the reason behind the decision because at this time, we’re not allowed to comment on player availability.”
Before the game was apparently postponed, Trotz said because of playing three games in four nights and back-to-back contests, he expected to make a “slight change” in Thursday’s lineup. He said both of his goalies -- Semyon Varlamov and Thomas Greiss -- were fresh, but wouldn’t reveal who would start.