What: Game 2, Eastern Conference semifinals
When: Today, 3 p.m.
Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
TV: NBCSN. Radio: 97.5-FM The Fanatic. Streaming: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app.
Series so far: The Islanders won the opener, 4-0, with a suffocating first period and three goals in the third.
Also Wednesday: Boston-Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.; Colorado vs. Dallas, 10:30. Both on NBCSN.
Three things:
- The Flyers are 18-18 in series that were tied 1-1. They are 3-15 when down 0-2. Those three comebacks came against Boston in 2010 (were down 0-3), Pittsburgh in 2000 (helped by the five-overtime game) and Toronto in 1977.
- Travis Konecny had his most active real playoff game this postseason with four shots on goal. The Konecny-Kevin Hayes-Joel Farabee line has been the Flyers’ best the last couple of games.
- Barring a very early goal, Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov will break Hall of Famer Billy Smith’s team record for longest shutout streak in the postseason. Varlamov enters Game 2 having not allowed a goal in 136 minutes, 20 seconds -- 40 seconds shy of Smith’s mark set in 1980, the first of four consecutive years the Isles won the Cup.
From the sportsbooks: The Flyers are around -115 for Game 2, but as high as +180 for the series at William Hill in a sampling of houses done by the Inquirer on Tuesday evening. Their Stanley Cup odds are up to 11-1 at DraftKings and FanDuel. They were at 12-1 entering bubble exhibition play in late July.
He said it: Islanders forward Leo Komarov on the burden of playing four games in 5 1/2 days. “It’s nice to play games then just sit in the hotel.”