The Isles pinned the Flyers in their own zone with their stellar forechecking, and they took the lead after Scott Laughton failed to clear the puck out of the zone. With 13:54 to go in the first, Any Greene, a 37-year-old defenseman acquired from New Jersey at the trade deadline for David Quenneville and a 2021 second-round pick, scored on a point drive that may have deflected off Flyers defensman Phill Myers (four hits, three blocked shots). Hart, who appeared screened, never had a chance.