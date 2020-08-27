- What: Game 3, Eastern Conference semifinals
- When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- TV: NBCSN. Radio: 97.5-FM The Fanatic. Streaming: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app.
Series so far: The Islanders won the opener, 4-0, with a suffocating first period and three goals in the third. ... The Flyers responded with an overtime victory in Game 2 after blowing a three-goal lead. Phil Myers had the winner.
Also Thursday: Vegas vs. Vancouver, 9:45 p.m. (NBCSN).
From the sportsbooks: After being favored for the first two games, William Hill has the Flyers as slight underdogs (-105), though there is still juice to be laid. To win $10, a bettor would have to lay $10.50. The over/under of 5 goals is -110 each way.
He said it: “This group has been very competitive, very combative when we’ve lost a game. There’s been an extra sense of urgency in preparation for the next game that we’re playing. Guys were ready. They were focused. They knew we had to win and they went out and found a way to get it done.”
— Flyers coach Alain Vigneault following Wednesday night’s win which tied the series, 1-1
Anders Lee had eight shots on goal and another which rang loudly off the post late in Game 2 on Wednesday. He tied for the second-most shots on goal by a Flyers opponent this season (Montreal’s Joel Armia had nine in November), but it’s nowhere near the most against the Flyers in a playoff game.
Most shots vs. Flyers in playoffs (all-time)
1. Danny Briere, Buffalo, 2006, 14 shots: Robert Esche stopped the first 13. Briere won it in overtime with No. 14.
t2. Darryl Sittler, Toronto, 1976, 13 shots: Sittler scored five goals as the Leafs forced Game 7. Mario Lemieux is the only other player with five goals in a playoff game against the Flyers (1989, nine shots).
t2. Paul Coffey, Pittsburgh, 1989, 11 shots: Did not score, but Tim Kerr had a hat trick in the Flyers win.
T4. Red Berenson, St. Louis, 1968, 10 shots: First guy on this list who didn’t become a Flyer later in his career. No goals for Berenson in this one, but Don Blackburn scored for the Flyers to force Game 7 in the first playoff series in team history.
T4. Darryl Sittler, Toronto, 1976, 10 shots: Didn’t have a goal, but the Leafs picked up their first victory of the series with this win in Game 3.
T4. Alex Kovalev, Pittsburgh, 2000, 10 shots: Started the scoring with a goal in the first period. Keith Primeau ended it with a goal in the fifth overtime.
T4. James Neal, Pittsburgh, 2012, 10 shots: Flyers fans will angrily remember this game for Neal taking reckless runs at Claude Giroux and rookie Sean Couturier. Neal scored twice, but the Flyers got the last laugh with a victory. They won the series a week later. It had been the last Flyers playoff series win before beating Montreal last week.
Flyers’ record: Dan McGillis, with 11 shots on goal in 2000 against the Penguins, holds the Flyers’ playoff record. He did not score as the Flyers lost to fall into an 0-2 hole. They rallied to win the series in six.
Source: Inquirer research, Hockey-Reference.com.