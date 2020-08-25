It’s been 36 games since the Flyers have lost two in a row, a unique stretch that dates back to a Jan. 7 overtime loss at Carolina. Even that defeat was admirable, as it was their first game in this timezone after spending a good part of the holidays getting thumped out West.
Here’s a chronological look at how they’ve responded to their last 10 losses.
Response: Kevin Hayes scored a shorthanded goal that held up as the winner against what was then the NHL’s top team. Coach Alain Vigneault called it “a real character win.”
Rating: 5 sticktaps.
***
Response: The Flyers erased a three-goal deficit and held Boston off in the shootout when Brad Marchand inexplicably overskated the puck.
Rating: 4 sticktaps.
***
Response: Had no business losing to Montreal. Didn’t make the same mistake against L.A.
Rating: 2 sticktaps.
***
Response: Reserve goaltender Alex Lyon won his first game in two years to help keep the Flyers in the playoff hunt. “No doubt, the difference in this game was Alex,” Vigneault said.
Rating: 4.5 sticktaps.
***
Response: Claude Giroux broke a career-worst 13-game goal-less drought in a scintillating which followed a pathetic loss to the Devils. The Flyers can beat anyone. They also can lose to anyone.
Rating: 5 sticktaps.
***
Response: The loss to the Isles was galling. Putting up a touchdown two days later on the road in South Florida was interesting.
Rating: 4 sticktaps.
***
Response: Moved into third place with victory over injury-riddled Blue Jackets. Claude Giroux continued his hot streak with a pair of assists. “He’s our leader and he’s doing all the things that he needs to do to set an example for everyone following him,” Konecny said of Giroux. “I mean, if G’s in on the forecheck hitting guys and backchecking, then everyone else follows.”
Rating: 4 sticktaps.
***
Response: It took nearly five months, but the Flyers got some revenge. Carter Hart made 34 saves in his postseason debut.
Rating: 3 sticktaps.
***
Response: After enduring a 5-0 drubbing, Carter Hart pitched the first of his two consecutive shutouts. Jake Voracek had the only goal.
Rating: 4.5 sticktaps.
***
Response: It wasn’t pretty, but the Flyers found a way to escape with a 3-2 win and their first postseason series victory in eight years.
Rating: 5 sticktaps.