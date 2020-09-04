The Flyers overcame those obstacles – and a bad coach’s challenge by Vigneault that led to an Islanders power-play goal -- in Game 6 because goalie Carter Hart was brilliant, because they were the definition of opportunistic, and because Oskar Lindblom provided inspiration and some solid play in 17:30 of action. It was Lindblom’s first game in nearly nine months following a battle with a rare bone cancer.