Not smart Nic. The Flyers’ first-period momentum was stymied when Nic Aube-Kubel took a needless slashing penalty on Anders Lee in the neutral zone with 5:30 left. The Islanders scored on the power-play and spent the rest of the period in their own zone. “Not a penalty you want to take up two goals in the first period. Everything’s going right, and things can turn in the other direction in a hurry when you take penalties like that,” NBC analyst Keith Jones said presciently.