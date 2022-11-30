Following the fists of Zack MacEwen and Nicolas Deslauriers, the Flyers snapped their 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

When the Flyers played the Islanders on Saturday, the 5-2 loss ended with multiple scrums. With a second game in a row against the Islanders, John Tortorella was asked before Tuesday’s game if he expected the scrums and physical play to carry over.

“I think that’s part of hockey,” Tortorella replied. “We’re gonna play our game. I think that has to be part of our game.”

The Flyers took it literally, with MacEwen and Deslauriers each dropping the gloves in the first eight seconds. The two fights pushed the Flyers into first for most team fights in the NHL at 17.

They were premeditated fights — nothing had happened on the ice yet to spark them. After the game, Deslauriers explained he asked Matt Martin to fight him, but he already planned to fight MacEwen. However, Martin was “nice enough” to let Deslauriers know someone had come into the lineup just to fight him. That turned out to be Ross Johnston.

“We want to get (the losing streak) out of our mind,” Deslauriers said. “I kind of started all that thing last game, and I’m always ready to answer the bell. I think he would have done the same thing if it was the opposite of me coming into the lineup to do that.”

The fisticuffs got the crowd going, and the Flyers played well in the first. Their two ensuing goals carried them through the following 40 minutes, and an empty net goal sealed the deal for the 3-1 win.

“It was good to get that going, and obviously, guys stepped up,” Deslauriers said.

From start to finish

Despite a weak start, the Flyers outplayed the Islanders when they faced them Saturday. But a lapse in the third led to three straight goals and a 10th-straight loss. Preparing to face them again Tuesday, Tortorella said their start would be important.

The Flyers once again started out behind, giving up a 5-on-3 goal, but they bounced back quickly with a shorthanded goal just over a minute later. With strong defense, they limited the Islanders to nine shots and led with 12. They had a 2-1 lead after the strong period.

The second was ugly, but it was equally ugly on both sides of the ice. The Flyers couldn’t get much going, but they kept the Islanders from building anything, preserving their lead.

However, the Islanders are a strong third period team, so the finish would be just as important. The Islanders attacked hard, but the Flyers attacked back. When the Islanders pulled their goalie, the Flyers still managed the onslaught.

Taking time back

After injuries, demotions and changes of position, the Flyers’ veterans started to return to form Tuesday. The stat sheet looked more as expected, with its three best forwards in the top five for minutes among forwards

Scott Laughton, who returned from an upper body injury, jumped right back into his previous roles. He wore the A. He provided defense on the penalty kill and placed shots on net to help the offense. Despite it being his first game back, he had the fourth-most minutes among forwards.

Kevin Hayes, who had been moved from first-line center to the second, third and fourth lines as well as the wing, scored the Flyers go-ahead goal off a one-timer from the face-off circle. He now has 23 points in 23 games. He led the forwards in ice time.

Joel Farabee, the young star coming back from surgery, has struggled, and as a result has also been moved all over. He created offensive opportunities and had three shots on goal. He finished with the fifth-most ice time among forwards, and it was an increase from his last three games.

Less is more

The Flyers power play still has not scored. But its penalty kill has.

Through the losing streak, the Flyers special teams units have struggled both up a man and down a man.

The Flyers’ power play generated more opportunities Tuesday, but it struggled to set up, cutting the time of the man-advantage. The Islanders made some great plays through blocks and plays, but the Flyers also stopped themselves on multiple opportunities with three players whiffing on open shots in one power play.

The penalty kill’s results were more complicated. It gave up a goal, but it was down two men with the Islanders’ 5-on-3. It also immediately bounced back and scored a shorthanded goal during the Islanders’ 5-on-4. The Flyers went on the kill again in the third as they tried to protect a one-goal lead. They allowed just two shots on goal.

“After you give one up, sometimes it’s tough to bounce back and and continue to kill the way that you wanted to,” Travis Sanheim said. “And I thought we did a great job throughout the game.”

What’s next

The Flyers host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 7 p.m.