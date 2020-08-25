Greene was money. Veteran defenseman Andy Greene scored his first playoff goal in 10 years with a point shot that beat Carter Hart to the glove side. Greene’s last goal was in the 2010 first round against the Flyers’ Brian Boucher in the only game that series won by New Jersey. Greene was plucked from the Devils at the trade deadline by current Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello, the GM who signed him to his first NHL contract.