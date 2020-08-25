Vigneault said there were no similarities of the 4-0 loss to the Islanders to the 5-0 loss to Montreal in the first round. There were a couple breakdowns that led to goals against the Islanders. Travis Sanheim lost a battle in the corner on the second goal, and Joel Farabee was caught out of position on the third. But the coach didn’t think his team was nearly as bad as when Montreal waxed them.