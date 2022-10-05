Tuesday marked the Flyers’ last opportunity to test out an opening-night roster without the score meaning anything, but they couldn’t if they wanted to. Despite the bumped and bruised lineup, they held their own against a veteran-laden New York Islanders leam in the 4-3 overtime loss at the Wells Fargo Center, the Flyers’ highest-scoring performance of the preseason.

The benefit of having so many established players sitting out, coach John Tortorella said, is that it gives them more opportunity to evaluate the younger players, and those players finally stepped up to the challenge. Previously, Wade Allison and brothers Noah and Jackson Cates were the main standouts, but others gave a last-minute argument for why they should win jobs.

Morgan Frost had a more consistent game than he’d been having, helping the Flyers move the puck and setting up shots. Owen Tippett scored on a rush with Kevin Hayes, his first goal of the preseason, and created other good scoring opportunities. Tanner Laczynski scored on a breakaway, also his first of the preseason, and brought physicality on the forecheck. Ronnie Attard helped create offense and threw down the gloves.

Shorthanded second

It was another strong first period for the Flyers, but at this point, the strong starts are hard to trust. Four games in a row, the Flyers disappeared in the second period. It seemed like that changed Tuesday, but penalties once again hurt them.

Things got chippy after a collision at center ice, and the Flyers ended up with two in the box. It was the perfect turning point for the Flyers to lose hold of the game.

Instead, Scott Laughton stole the puck and sprinted down the ice. He had a clear look at the goal, and instead of shooting it right into the goalie like he and so many others did time after time last season, he faked left before slipping the puck easily past Ilya Sorokin’s right side for the Flyers’ first shorthanded goal of the preseason.

After continuing to play well, the Flyers were shorthanded again after a Hayes cross-checking penalty. They let up a power-play goal, but it seemed like they might rebound when they went on a four-minute power play. Instead, they gave up a shorthanded goal to fall behind 2-1.

Forceful forechecks

With a crash that could be heard around the arena, Allison made his presence known on the forecheck. Backing him up, his linemates followed with the same effort while sticking to the right spots, helping the Flyers easily recover the puck and move it into the offensive zone.

Once again, since it happened early, the effort wasn’t necessarily indicative of what the whole game would look like. But the Flyers kept up their intensity and created opportunities through their forecheck. Frost and Noah Cates each had a takeaway. Frost’s helped set up a strong offensive shift, and Cates’s led to a great shot opportunity.

“I think a lot of guys had a good jump tonight,” Frost said. “And now we’re doing well on the forecheck.”

Forechecking is a hallmark of Tortorella’s teams, and Tuesday provided more than a brief glimpse of what the team could do.

“That was kind of a point of emphasis, to stay connected on your forecheck and be kind of close to the next guy rather than us being so spread out,” Frost said. “I think in general, we did a pretty good job of that tonight.”

Call ’em out

Tortorella is known for calling out players to push them to be their best, and he hasn’t been shy about singling out two players in particular: Hayes and York.

As a veteran, Hayes received a call from Tortorella right after he was hired. He came into camp expecting Tortorella to be hard on him. Tortorella didn’t reach out to younger players, instead preferring to make his own judgments on them once camp arrived. But he quickly identified York as a player he wants more from.

Both Hayes and York are aware of his expectations, but so far, neither has answered the call. In the final preseason game, Hayes was noticeably slow to react on some plays and made unwise passes on others. His penalty in the second period led to the penalty kill that lost the lead. York still wasn’t noticeable defensively the way the coaches wanted him to be. But he became noticeable at the end of the second when his mistake led to the Islanders’ go-ahead shorthanded goal.

With no more preseason games left, York said all he can do is try to impress in practices.

“I’m not in a position to have a lackadaisical week here, ahead of the season,” York said. “So, continue to work each day, and I think that’s pretty much everything I can do.”

What’s next

Since the Flyers ended their preseason slate early, they have more than a week to practice in Voorhees before their season starts Oct. 13.