“I want to get better. I try to get better with every practice, every game, and every season,” said Provorov, whose improvement might also be traced to signing a six-year, $40.5 million ($6.75 million annual cap hit) deal just before training camp in September — and not having contract negotiations hanging over his head, like last season. “If someone didn’t put me on a list, it doesn’t bother me at all.”