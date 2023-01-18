NHL releases statement on Ivan Provorov’s decision to boycott Flyers’ Pride Night festivities

In the wake of Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov’s decision to sit out warmups on Tuesday night against the Anaheim Ducks to avoid wearing a Pride Night-themed jersey, the NHL replied to The Inquirer’s request for comment on Wednesday.

“Hockey is for Everyone is the umbrella initiative under which the League encourages Clubs to celebrate the diversity that exists in their respective markets, and to work to achieve more welcoming and inclusive environments for all fans,” the NHL said in the statement. “Clubs decide whom to celebrate, when and how — with League counsel and support. Players are free to decide which initiatives to support, and we continue to encourage their voices and perspectives on social and cultural issues.”

After the game, Provorov cited his desire “to stay true to [himself] and [his] religion” by not wearing the Pride jersey. Provorov said that he is Russian Orthodox.

Provorov was the only Flyer on the game roster who did not participate in warmups, and was the only Flyer who did not wear the Pride-themed jersey. Defenseman Justin Braun, who was ultimately a healthy scratch, took part in pregame line rushes in Provorov’s place alongside Cam York on the top pairing.

Although he did not skate with the team in warmups, Provorov competed against the Ducks, logging a team-high 22 minutes, 45 seconds of ice time. After the game, coach John Tortorella said that he did not consider scratching Provorov for not wearing the warmup jersey. He also said that he “respect[s]” Provorov’s decision to be “true to himself.”