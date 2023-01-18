Ivan Provorov cited his Russian Orthodox faith in sitting out the Flyers’ Pride Night warmup. Here’s what that means.

When the Flyers took their pregame skate Tuesday before facing the Anaheim Ducks, one player was absent on the ice.

Ivan Provorov, the 26-year-old defensemen, refused to wear the Flyers’ LGBTQ+ Pride Night warmup jersey during the skate, where players also wrapped their sticks in rainbow tape.

Provorov told reporters after the game that he declined to participle in the warmup because he had to “to stay true to myself and my religion.” Provorov, a Russian national, identifies as Russian Orthodox, part of the larger communion of Eastern Orthodox Christianity.

“I respect everyone. I respect everybody’s choices,” Provorov said. The Flyers organization later released a statement reiterating its commitment to inclusivity and advocacy for the LGBT community — though not outright referencing the defenseman.

The Eastern Orthodox Church takes a hardline stance against same-sex relationships, according to the Human Rights Campaign. Founded in 1980, the campaign is a Washington, D.C.-based advocacy group working to end discrimination against LGBTQ+ people.

What is the Eastern Orthodox stance on LGBTQ relationships?

The Orthodox Church believes homosexuality is a sin and does not perform same-sex marriage ceremonies.

“The Orthodox Church cannot and will not bless same-sex unions,” the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops stated. “Whereas marriage between a man and a woman is a sacred institution ordained by God, homosexual union is not.”

In Russia, where 70% of the country identifies as Eastern Orthodox, the church’s top official has doubled down on its anti-LGBT policies. In 2017, the church’s head Patriarch Kirill likened gay marriage to Nazi Germany, and earlier the Church had supported a law enacting harsh fines to combat “homosexual propaganda aimed at minors.”

The Church’s stance on gay marriage, however, is not supported by a majority of U.S.-based Eastern Orthodox members. According to a recent survey, 58% of this group supported same-sex marriages and 67% supported nondiscriminatory protections for LGBTQ people.

What has the response to Provorov been?

“Provorov obviously does not respect ‘everyone’,” Pierre LeBrun, The Athletic’s senior NHL columnist, tweeted Tuesday following the game. “If he did respect everyone, he would have taken part in warm-up and worn the Pride Night jersey. Don’t hide behind religion.”

Greg Wyshynski, a senior NHL writer at ESPN, said Provorov “owes them a donation,” referencing the team’s charity auction of the rainbow-themed jerseys and sticks.

“The sale of pregame jerseys and rainbow sticks benefit Flyers Charities and efforts to grow the game in diverse communities,” he said.

Rod Dreher, a writer for The American Conservative, commended the defensemen for honoring his religion.

Meanwhile, left-wing podcast host Keith Olbermann criticized Povorov’s comment about respect for everyone.

“If his is a religion of discrimination and exclusion, he can light it on fire for all I care,” Olbermann said.

What did the Flyers say?

A Flyers spokesperson had this to say following the game:

“The Philadelphia Flyers organization is committed to inclusivity and is proud to support the LGBTQ+ community. Many of our players are active in their support of local LGBTQ+ organizations, and we were proud to host our annual Pride Night again this year. The Flyers will continue to be strong advocates for inclusivity and the LGBTQ+ community.”

While Povorov wasn’t specifically mentioned, Flyers head-coach John Tortorella told ESPN he respected the defenseman for being “true to himself.”

“With Provy, he’s being true to himself and to his religion,” Tortorella told ESPN. “This has to do with his belief and his religion. It’s one thing I respect about Provy: He’s always true to himself. That’s where we’re at with that.”

What is the Flyers’ Pride Night?

The Pride Night event was part of an annual initiative by the Flyers. Beyond the rainbow-themed warmup, the team hosted a pre-game skate for local LGBTQ+ youth and officers from the Greater Philadelphia G.O.A.L organization, which advocates for LGBTQ+ first responders and military members.

Players James van Riemsdyk and Scott Laughton held a meet-and-greet with the guests following the game, according to the Flyers.