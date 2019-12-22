Rookie right winger Joel Farabee (11 points in 27 games) will return from a three-game suspension Monday. … The Flyers are hoping to get Matt Niskanen back in the lineup Monday after he missed Saturday’s game with the flu. “He’s been one of our most consistent defensemen, no doubt,” Vigneault said. … Carter Hart (2.33 goals-against average, .912 save percentage) is expected to face the Rangers. Hart is 10-1-2 with 1.53 GAA and .944 save percentage at home this season … To keep Lindblom in their thoughts, the Flyers are wearing Oskar Strong T-shirts under their jerseys the rest of the season. Six Rangers will also do that on Monday, a movement started by the Blueshirts’ Mika Zibanejad, who, like Lindblom, is from Sweden. The Minnesota Wild players are also ordering the Oskar Strong shirts from biscuittees.com, which has donated over $100,000 to the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative thanks to the sale of the Lindblom shirts. Yes, the hockey community is a tight-knit group. ... Heading into Sunday, Phil Myers led NHL rookies -- and was tied for eighth in the NHL -- with a plus-17 rating.