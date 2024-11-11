Source: Flyers place defenseman Jamie Drysdale on injured reserve

The injury bug has stung the Flyers again.

Jamie Drysdale has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, according to a team source. The defenseman did not play the last 4 minutes, 57 seconds of regulation and overtime in the Flyers’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

Drysdale has one goal, three points, and is a minus-10 this season in 15 games while averaging more than 20 minutes of ice time. He had been averaging more than 24 minutes in the three games before the matchup with the Panthers, skating primarily on the top pair with Travis Sanheim.

Speaking to the media before the Flyers’ morning skate on Monday, coach John Tortorella said Drysdale is “dinged up.” Erik Johnson will enter the lineup Monday night against the San Jose Sharks and is expected to be paired with Egor Zamula. The game will be the 998th of Johnson’s NHL career. Emil Andrae, who has been a standout since being recalled from Lehigh Valley for the second time this season, is now paired with Sanheim. Veterans Nick Seeler and Rasmus Ristolainen round out the defensive pairs.

Drysdale, 22, has dealt with several injuries in his young career. In April he underwent surgery to repair a core injury he suffered while playing for the Anaheim Ducks. He was acquired from Anaheim in January in the Cutter Gauthier trade and played just 24 games the rest of the way for the Flyers due to a shoulder injury sustained against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the end of February. Entering 2024-25, he had played in just 147 games in four NHL seasons, missing significant time with shoulder injuries, including a torn labrum that required an operation in 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.