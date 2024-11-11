Skip to content
Q&A: Former Flyer Jeremy Roenick professes his love for Philly ahead of his Hall of Fame induction: ‘We just matched’

Roenick, a three-time All-Star with the Flyers (2001-04), will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday evening. We recently caught up with him to discuss his banner career.

Jeremy Roenick, who will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday, racked up 173 points in 216 games with the Flyers.Read moreRon Cortes / Staff file photo
After retiring in 2009 from an NHL career that spanned 1,363 regular-season games and included 1,216 points, Jeremy Roenick waited patiently for the three years required to be eligible for the Hockey Hall of Fame.

But then Roenick continued to wait. And wait.

In June, in his 13th year of eligibility, Roenick finally got the call he longed for, as Lanny McDonald and Mike Gartner called to inform him he would be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. On Monday, Roenick, alongside six others, will officially be enshrined in Toronto.

We recently caught up with the former Flyer to discuss his time in Philadelphia and his banner career.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

  1. Roenick had the most career points (1,216) of any eligible player not in the Hall of Fame before being selected this year. He is one of just five American-born players to score at least 500 NHL goals.

  2. In three seasons in Philadelphia, Roenick racked up 173 points in 216 games and was selected as an All-Star three times.

  3. Roenick said he loved his time in Philly and wishes he could go back to 2005 and tell [then Flyers general manager Bob Clarke] that, “‘No, you can’t trade me. I’m staying here.’”

