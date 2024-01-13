Cam Atkinson breaks out of slump in Flyers’ win over red-hot Winnipeg Jets

Cam Atkinson snapped out of his scoring slump with a pair of goals, the Flyers scored on the power play for the fifth straight game, and Sam Ersson was perfect in net in a 2-0 win at the ultra-hot Winnipeg Jets.

Atkinson, who hadn’t scored a goal since Nov. 11, a stretch of 26 games, scored on a rebound 14 minutes, 47 seconds into the first period.

He scored again, on the power play, just 2:52 into the second period. Atkinson now has 10 goals on the season.

Winnipeg has the NHL’s stingiest defense.

The five-game power play streak is the longest by the Flyers in seven years.

Ersson stopped all 35 shots for his third shutout of the season.

Winnipeg entered the game as one of the hottest teams in the NHL. Since Nov. 30, a stretch of 19 games, the Jets had gone 16-1-2, including winning their previous eight games. The loss was Winnipeg’s first against on Eastern Conference team this season after having gone 11-0-3.

The Flyers played without Sean Couturier (minor injury) and newly acquired Jamie Drysdale (illness).