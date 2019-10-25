Left winger Michal Raffl suffered a lower-leg injury blocking a shot late in the game, but the Flyers had no update as of noon Friday. … Oskar Lindblom leads the Flyers with five goals. “I feel like I’m more involved [playing on] the power play and penalty kill, and of course that’s going to give you a boost,” Lindblom said. “It feels good, but it’s just eight games. Have to keep it going.”… The Flyers outshot the Hawks, 18-8, in the first two periods, including a 13-1 second-period domination. “I thought the first two periods we were great, then we stepped off the gas a little bit,” said Hayes. “Brian [Elliott] was really good in the pipes, and it was a good win.” … The Flyers were outshot in the final period, 16-5, but Elliott stood tall and allowed just one goal. Elliott said he tried to remember the shots he faced in the second period. “It didn’t take me long,” he said. “Our guys did a great job. We were in their zone and we created a lot of opportunities.”