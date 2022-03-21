After spending the last three seasons of his 12-year NHL career with the Flyers, defenseman Justin Braun was traded Monday to the New York Rangers in exchange for a third-round pick in 2023. The Flyers are not retaining any of Braun’s salary in the deal.

Braun, 35, was in the final year of his two-year, $3.6 million contract with the Flyers and is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. His expiring contract, his steady play as a right-shot defenseman, and the Flyers’ poor record this season made him a trade candidate for general manager Chuck Fletcher to flip to a Stanley Cup contender.

» READ MORE: Claude Giroux's legacy with the Flyers goes beyond the numbers

During his NHL career, which included nine years with the San Jose Sharks, Braun made it to the Stanley Cup in 2016 but has yet to win it. Now, he’ll have an opportunity to earn his first title with the Rangers alongside talented players like Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Adam Fox, and Chris Kreider.

“He just shows up, night after night, and just lays it on the line,” interim coach Mike Yeo said of Braun. “One of the biggest, best competitors that I’ve ever coached as far as doesn’t care what the situation is, he goes out and plays the same way. Block shots, takes hits, understands he’s not really going to get the glory for it.”

In his three seasons with the Flyers, Braun played 176 games, registered nine goals, 32 assists, was plus-one, and averaged 18:36 of ice time. This season, Braun shouldered a much heavier workload compared to seasons past in Philadelphia with defenseman Ryan Ellis (lower-body injury) out of the lineup for most of the year.

Braun spent 50 games on the top defensive pairing in Ellis’ place, primarily alongside Ivan Provorov. In 61 games this season, Braun posted five goals, 11 assists, was plus-three, and averaged 20:02 of ice time.

The Flyers originally acquired Braun from the Sharks on June 18, 2019 in exchange for a 2019 second-round pick and a 2020 third-round pick.

The decision to move Braun comes a week and a half after the Flyers began to shore up the future of the right side of their defense by signing Rasmus Ristolainen to a five-year, $25.5 million contract extension. On Saturday, the Flyers shipped off longtime captain Claude Giroux to the Florida Panthers in exchange for forward Owen Tippett, a first-round pick in 2024, and a third-round pick in 2023.