BOSTON — Good teams have good second periods, assistant coach Brad Shaw said Wednesday, and clearly, the Flyers don’t qualify yet after posting their second sluggish second period in a row during their 4-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Initially, the Flyers looked like they had cleaned up their performance after Wednesday’s game, which stunk so bad, coach John Tortorella made sure to repeat it four times in four different ways.

They were killing plays in the defensive zone quickly and making crisp passes to move the puck through the neutral zone and into the offensive end. While there were some mistakes, players were putting in extra effort to make up for them.

It was one of the Flyers’ cleanest, most upbeat performances since the beginning of the 2021-2022 season. That all changed when they stepped out of the locker room for the start of the second period.

After winning the shot battle 8-2 in the first, they were outshot 13-5 in the second. They played tired, and as a result, fell behind 1-0. They weren’t able to bounce back in the third, spending /too much time in the defensive zone. It completely killed their momentum, and the Bruins seized the opportunity. In the third period, Boston scored three unanswered goals, including an empty-netter.

Splitting the Cates brothers

Noah Cates has been the talk of training camp, but close behind every mention of Noah comes praise for his older brother Jackson, as well. While Noah, 23, has earned the organization’s appreciation because of his knack for doing the little things right, Jackson has been lauded for his fitness and his consistency.

But the praise always comes with an asterisk — all of these strong performances have come while the two of them were playing side-by-side.

“Maybe sometimes you get a little more familiarity with a sibling like that,” Shaw said. Lehigh Valley Phantoms coach Ian Laperrière added, “They’re brothers — that’s probably why.”

But on Saturday, the Flyers split them up. Noah skated with Morgan Frost, who he logged significant time with last season, and Tyson Foerster, while Jackson centered Hayden Hodgson and James van Riemsdyk. Jackson and Noah were even split up on the penalty kill.

In both five-on-five play and on the power play, Noah stood out by creating some good scoring opportunities and showcasing his playmaking ability. Meanwhile, Jackson killed an early Bruins power play with a takeaway that led to a Bruins penalty.

Penalty kill practice

By the time the season rolls around, the penalty kill will be well prepared. Through three preseason games, the Flyers went on the penalty kill 12 times. Saturday, they added four more to maintain their average of four shorthanded opportunities per game.

For the purpose of evaluating players’ performances on special teams and teaching systems, it’s been good practice. But for a team that’s been sprinting nonstop through training camp, playing shorthanded has only tired them out more.

Prior to the two second-period penalty kills (and a Zack MacEwen’s fighting major), the team was playing its strongest game of the preseason. Their slow second was not helped at all by the penalties. And when they tried to come back in the third, they quickly went on the penalty kill again, snuffing out/ any potential momentum.

Hard on Hayes

One of Tortorella’s first orders of business as Flyers coach was to tell Kevin Hayes he was going to be hard on him. In response, Hayes came out hard on Saturday in front of his and Tortorella’s hometown crowd.

Hayes, who said the only good thing about his first preseason performance was that he was feeling healthy, has created offense in the past with his large frame and skill. He showed that off early Saturday, as well, setting up opportunities on offense and on the power play.

More notably, Hayes also performed well in other aspects of the game. He made one strong defensive play late in the first when he retreated quickly to the defensive zone and got his stick and body in the right position to break up a Bruins attack. He also contributed on the penalty kill, aggressively forechecking to make it hard for the Bruins to get set up.

However, as the team faltered, so did Hayes’s game. As the Flyers dug themselves into a deeper hole, Hayes’s performance, or lack thereof, contributed to the third goal. The center was caught napping in the defensive zone, losing his man, John Beecher, at the back post as Beecher redirected Derek Forbort’s pass with his skate to make it 3-0 Boston.

What’s next

The Flyers travel to Long Island on Sunday for their second game of a back-to-back. Puck drop against the New York Islanders is set for 7 p.m.