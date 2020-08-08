About the Lightning: The Lightning have been pointing to this year’s playoffs after getting swept in the first round last season. They just didn’t think they’d have to wait until August. ... Andrei Vasilevskiy will start in net, but backup Curtis McElhinney might be brought in just to get some work. ... Reigning MVP Nikita Kucherov is +65 over the last three regular seasons and -9 the last three playoffs. He has 20 points in 20 career games against the Flyers (4 goals, 16 assists). .. Team captain Steven Stamkos (lower-body) will not play. ... Coach Jon Cooper has tried two partners for All-Star defenseman Victor Hedman. Zach Bogosian played opposite Hedman in their first round-robin game, Jan Rutta the second.