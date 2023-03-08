The Tampa Bay Lightning strike three times on the power play in their 5-2 defeat of the Flyers

TAMPA, Fla. — After the Flyers came out of the visitor’s locker room at the conclusion of the first intermission tied 1-1 with the Tampa Bay Lightning, winger Joel Farabee and defenseman Travis Sanheim plopped themselves on either end of the bench and didn’t budge until the third period.

Farabee and Sanheim committed a total of three penalties in the first period alone and received in-game benchings from coach John Tortorella as the Flyers fell to the Lightning, 5-2, on Tuesday night at Amalie Arena. Three of the Lightning’s five goals came on their formidable power play, two as a result of Farabee’s minors and one on a spearing major by defenseman Tony DeAngelo.

Farabee and Sanheim served their punishments on the bench, then resumed playing in the third period. Farabee finished the night with 12 minutes, 23 seconds of ice time, while Sanheim played 11:48.

The Flyers received three man-advantage opportunities of their own in the last two periods, but they managed four shots on goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and failed to put one in the net. DeAngelo polished off the night by receiving a five-minute game major and a game misconduct for spearing winger Corey Perry. Winger Nikita Kucherov notched his second power-play goal of the game.

The Lightning thus snapped a five-game losing streak (0-4-1) with their defeat of the Flyers, marking their first victory since Feb. 25.

Plenty of penalties

Going into Tuesday, the Lightning boasted the second-ranked power play in the league, capitalizing on 25.57% of their opportunities. The Flyers provoked the Lightning’s potent power play three times in the first period alone, as Farabee was called for two minor penalties (tripping and boarding, both in the offensive zone) and Sanheim was called for one (defensive-zone tripping). Farabee’s boarding minor occurred with 21.8 seconds remaining in the first period, so the Lightning would carry over power-play time to begin the second.

Seven minutes into the first period on the Lightning’s first man advantage, Kucherov passed the puck unabated to winger Alex Killorn at the front of the net. Killorn tapped the puck past Carter Hart to tie the game, 1-1. Then, at the start of the second period on the remainder of Farabee’s boarding penalty, Kucherov ripped a shot from the top of the right circle and scored on Hart to make it 2-1. In total, the Flyers went 3-for-6 on the penalty kill.

York gets some redemption

The Lightning continued to inflict pain on the Flyers in the second period following their second power-play goal. Nearly eight minutes later, trade-deadline-acquisition winger Tanner Jeannot, formerly of the Nashville Predators, centered a pass from below the goal line for center Ross Colton at the front of the net. Colton, who hails from Robbinsville, N.J., outmuscled both defensemen Cam York and Rasmus Ristolainen in the crease to slip the puck around Hart’s right pad as the Lightning went up, 3-1.

By the midway point of the period, the Lightning held a 4-1 lead after Hart fell behind the net trying to play the puck and failed to get set in the crease as Killorn scored his second of the night. But York redeemed himself for his poor play on the Colton goal just two minutes later. York received a pass from Ristolainen at the blue line, then walked the puck to the top of the left circle before firing a shot, which deflected off winger Brendan Lemieux’s stick and past Vasilevskiy to cut the Lightning’s lead to two. The goal marked Lemieux’s first with the Flyers and his first of the season.

Frost finds the back of the net

Following morning skate on Tuesday, Tortorella praised Farabee, right winger Owen Tippett, and center Morgan Frost for their strong play on Sunday in the Flyers’ 3-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. The trio created four scoring chances against the Red Wings and carried some offensive momentum over to their tilt with the Lighting early on.

Nearly six minutes into the first period, Tippett stole the puck in the neutral zone and drew a tripping penalty in the process. On the delayed call, Farabee collected the loose puck and created a two-man rush with Frost. Farabee passed the puck to Frost at the top of the right circle, then Frost ripped a shot past Vasilevskiy to put the Flyers up, 1-0. Frost snapped a six-game goalless drought with his tally.

What’s next

The Flyers continue their road trip on Thursday when they take on against the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia).