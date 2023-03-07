Resetting the Flyers’ future: Which prospects, draft picks do they have in the pipeline?

Now that the trade deadline has passed and with the Flyers out of playoff contention, all eyes are on the future. General manager Chuck Fletcher recently stated that the team needs to get younger and more skilled in order to get back to being competitive.

The cheapest way to do that is through the draft, and if the season ended today, the Flyers would hold the eighth spot in the draft lottery and have a 6% chance at landing the No. 1 overall pick, according to Tankathon. Plus, the Flyers have a number of prospects in the system who are in the midst of the development process and pushing toward making an impact at the NHL level.

» READ MORE: Carter Hart is the Flyers’ only untouchable player. Right?

Here’s an updated look at the Flyers’ draft capital and their collection of young players (those 24 or younger at the start of next season) who could play big roles in the long term:

Draft assets

The Flyers have a total of 23 draft picks over the next three years — nine in 2023, seven in 2024, and seven in 2025. At this year’s trade deadline, the Flyers acquired a 2024 fifth-rounder from Los Angeles in the Zack MacEwen trade and a 2023 sixth-rounder from Ottawa for Patrick Brown. They do not have a second-round pick in the next two drafts, as Fletcher sent their 2023 selection to Buffalo for Rasmus Ristolainen and their 2024 selection to Carolina to acquire Tony DeAngelo.

This year, the Flyers have two third-round picks, the Florida Panthers’ selection (Claude Giroux trade) and the New York Rangers’ selection (Justin Braun trade.

Advertisement

Additionally, the Flyers have four first-round picks in the next three drafts — their own and the Florida Panthers’ first-rounder in 2024, which is conditional. The condition is if the pick is in the top 10, the Flyers will receive the Panthers’ 2025 first-round pick instead. This is the yearly breakdown:

2023: 1st, 3rd (x2), 4th (x2), 5th, 6th (x2), 7th 2024: 1st (x2 but FLA pick is conditional), 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th 2025: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th

NHL youth

One year after being acquired by the Flyers, 24-year-old winger Owen Tippett has taken a big step in his development under coach John Tortorella. Tippett, drafted No. 10 overall by Florida in 2018, is solidifying a role as a power forward in the Flyers’ top six, notching career-highs with 18 goals and 15 assists in 58 games.

After undergoing artificial disk replacement surgery in June, winger Joel Farabee, 23, has struggled to make a consistent, positive impact this season. Tortorella acknowledged that the offseason surgery hurt Farabee’s ability to get bigger and stronger, thus hampering his performance (nine goals, 17 assists in 63 games). A 2018 first-rounder, the Flyers are hoping Farabee can revert back to the player who scored 20 goals in 55 games in 2020-21. Earlier this season, Tortorella likened 23-year-old center Morgan Frost to a toilet seat, swinging up and down in terms of consistency. Frost has flashed his offensive skill set (11 goals, 18 assists in 62 games) but has also made his fair share of mistakes. The 2017 first-round pick said last week that he has more to prove before he becomes a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

» READ MORE: Flyers’ Morgan Frost working to prove he can be a consistent NHL threat

Noah Cates, 24, has turned heads with his sound defensive details and quickly earned Tortorella’s trust. Cates has made the transition from wing to center and has become a fixture on the penalty kill. Tortorella envisions that his offense (10 goals, 17 assists in 63 games) will begin to pick up, too, as he continues to develop. Although he started the season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defenseman Cam York has situated himself permanently with the Flyers. The 22-year-old is averaging 19 minutes and 14 seconds of ice time, and has one goal and 11 assists in 35 games. Tortorella still wants to see York maintain an aggressive mindset as the 2019 first-round pick develops as a full-time NHL player.

In the pipeline

Goaltender Samuel Ersson, 23, made a splash with the Flyers this season, compiling a 6-1-0 record in his starts. He posted a .898 save percentage and a 3.07 goals-against average in 10 games, numbers that were skewed by his last start when he allowed seven goals against New Jersey. Ersson, who missed most of last season with a groin injury, will continue to develop with the Phantoms as they push for the playoffs. The Flyers view him as having starter potential. In his first full season of pro hockey, 21-year-old winger Tyson Foerster ranks second on the Phantoms with 18 goals in 56 games. While the 2020 first-round pick has always been known for his impressive shot, he’s leaned into his physicality this season and hasn’t shown any hesitation to attack the dirty areas of the ice. Both Foerster and York were named AHL All-Stars this year.

» READ MORE: Ranking the Flyers’ top 10 prospects: Where does Cutter Gauthier fit?

After rehabbing from hip surgery, winger Bobby Brink returned to action in January and has posted 17 points in 25 Phantoms games. His skill and hockey sense have stood out since, particularly on the power play, as he works his way back into game shape. Brink, 21, continues to work on improving his speed and strength. After starting the season with the Flyers and making a positive impression with his puck skills, defenseman Egor Zamula joined the Phantoms at the end of November. After a bit of a slow start in the AHL, the 22-year-old has found a rhythm and is playing important minutes on both the power play and penalty kill. Winger Elliot Desnoyers, 21, has been one of the organization’s bright spots this season. Typically, first-year pros hit a wall as the season drags on, but Desnoyers has consistently made a positive impact in every area of the game. He’s producing offensively for the Phantoms (20 goals and 18 assists in 50 games), playing important special-teams minutes, and contributing in defensive situations. In his first full season in the Swedish Hockey League, Emil Andrae has played a big role on a struggling HV71 team. The 21-year-old defenseman is averaging 20:28 of ice time through 49 games while posting six goals and 20 assists. At the conclusion of Andrae’s season, Flyers assistant GM Brent Flahr said that he could potentially join Lehigh Valley.

In his freshman year at Boston College, 19-year-old forward Cutter Gauthier has made an instant impact, collecting 16 goals and 18 assists in 30 games. Gauthier, the No. 5 overall pick in last year’s draft, has been working closely with the Flyers’ development staff this season as he learns the details of playing the center position. The Flyers and Gauthier will decide on his next steps once BC’s season comes to an end.

Other prospects to watch

Defenseman Ronnie Attard, 23, and winger Zayde Wisdom, 20, are navigating their first full pro seasons with the Phantoms. After starting the season with Jukurit of the Finnish Liiga, 20-year-old winger Samu Tuomaala is playing in Finland’s second tier (21 goals and 19 assists in 25 games with Ketterä) and is expected to play next season in Finland as well.

» READ MORE: Trade grades: Evaluating each of the Flyers’ moves and non-moves leading up to the deadline

Defenseman Ethan Samson, 19, signed an entry-level contract with the Flyers in December. He is having a strong season with the Prince George Cougars of the WHL, posting 16 goals and 37 assists in 51 games. He could earn a spot with the Phantoms next season, or the Flyers could decide that he needs an overage year in the WHL. Goalie Alexei Kolosov, 21, is having “unprecedented success” in the KHL with Dinamo Minsk, Flahr said (.912 save percentage, 2.55 GAA in 42 games).

Winger Devin Kaplan, 19, has earned his ice time as a freshman at Boston University and has steadily moved up the depth chart. Hunter McDonald, 20, has made a significant impact as a freshman for No. 15 Northeastern on its top defensive pairing.