The Flyers were off the ice Thursday. ... Derek Grant, who was the Flyers’ third-line center when the season was halted, can become an unrestricted free agent after the season, but he downplayed his free-agent status. “I think everyone in the room, regardless of your contract status, our focus is getting ready for the playoffs,” he said. Grant, 30, had a career season with a combined 15 goals in 56 games with Anaheim and the Flyers.