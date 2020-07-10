Assuming that an ideal scenario or something close to it plays out for the league over these next several weeks – that is, there are no major COVID-19 outbreaks, and the teams complete the playoffs – the Flyers would seem well positioned and prepared to make a decent run at the Stanley Cup. Sure, that’s an awfully big assumption, given the volatility of the virus’ spread and our collective reaction to it. But when you’re a franchise that hasn’t won a championship in more than 45 years, and when one asymptomatic carrier might cause a sport’s entire jury-rigged structure to crumble, you take what hope you can get. In that context, in this fragile situation, the Flyers have reason to be more hopeful than most teams.