Flyers apologize for profane criticism aimed at an Inquirer reporter

The Flyers apologized after profane comments made about an Inquirer reporter were picked up on a microphone and streamed live during a media availability Tuesday.

During a public introduction of Garnet Hathaway, whom the team signed to a two-year contract earlier this month, Inquirer Flyers beat reporter Giana Han asked the veteran forward what made the Flyers, who are in a rebuilding year, a desirable destination.

An unidentified member of the Flyers’ social media staff made a profane remark about Han. The comments were picked up by a microphone and heard during the livestream. The reporters on the call weren’t aware of what was said until the session was over.

“Earlier today, the team’s social media account streamed a recording of a virtual news conference which included disrespectful remarks by members of our social media staff,” Keith Jones, the Flyers’ president of hockey operations, said in a statement Tuesday evening. “On behalf of the entire Flyers organization, I want to extend our apologies. As a member of the media, I know how important it is to be able to ask questions. Any disrespect towards reporters is completely unacceptable, especially when they are simply doing their job.”

Jones and Daniel Hilferty, the CEO and chairman of Comcast Spectacor, which owns the Flyers, reached out to Han Tuesday to apologize. Hilferty also spoke with Inquirer publisher and CEO Lisa Hughes.

“As the demographics of the media corps has evolved and changed, it’s good that the Flyers are taking serious its responsibilities covering a team,” said Michael Huang, the Inquirer’s managing editor for sports.

During an interview on WIP-FM (94.1) on Wednesday, Flyers general manager Daniel Brière said the organization was “completely embarrassed” by the incident, calling it “unacceptable.”

“I’ve reached out to Giana myself to express my regrets with what happened,” said Brière. “We want to continue to create an environment where there’s respect between our staff and the media.”

“The comments made by the Flyers’ social media staff on the posted video of yesterday’s session with Garnet Hathaway were unacceptable, unprofessional, and unbecoming of the organization,” the Philadelphia chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association said in a statement.

Han has been a Flyers beat reporter for The Inquirer since August 2021. She is a Penn State graduate and previously covered Auburn sports for AL.com.

Jones, a longtime broadcaster and former Flyer, was hired in May as part of a series of changes aimed at turning around the struggling team, dubbed by their marketing department as “a new era of orange.” The Flyers finished near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division last season and haven’t advanced to the playoffs since 2020.