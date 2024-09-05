Defenseman Marc Staal, who played last season for the Flyers, retires after 17 NHL seasons

And then there was one.

On Thursday, the New York Rangers announced they have hired Marc Staal in a player development role, signaling an end to the veteran defenseman’s 17-year NHL career. Staal, who played for the Flyers last season, is the second Staal brother to retire this summer after Eric officially hung up his skates on Aug. 8. The moves leave Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal as the final Staal brother in the NHL.

The 37-year-old Staal finishes his career with 43 goals and 145 assists in 1,136 career games played split between four teams: the New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, and Flyers. Known primarily as a stay-at-home, defensive defenseman, Staal played his first 13 years in New York, where he established himself as a reliable middle-pair player for a regular Stanley Cup contender. He was an NHL All-Star in 2011 and played in two Stanley Cup Finals, most recently in 2023 with the Florida Panthers.

Staal signed a one-year deal with the Flyers on July 3, 2023. While his tenure in Philadelphia wasn’t long, he made a major impact despite playing in just 35 games and notching five points (one goal, four assists). His primary role last season was to serve as a mentor to the team’s young defenseman, something coach John Tortorella, general manager Danny Brière, and several of the team’s defensemen praised him for.

After signing Staal, Tortorella, who also coached the defenseman in New York, said “he’s not going to get in the way of the kids, of us developing the kids,” and that he would be “an extension of the coaching staff with some of the youth.”

Staal was just that, helping mentor youngsters like Cam York, 23, Egor Zamula, 24, and Ronnie Attard, 25.

“He’s been through it all,” York said in anticipation of leaving from Staal. “I remember watching him as a kid, so it’s kind of weird having him on my team now. He’s a great guy off the ice and you can just tell he’s been in the league awhile and just knows what to do at all times.”

“He’s super helpful. If he sees something that can help me out, he’s very vocal and communicates with me. He’s just an awesome guy,” Attard said of Staal in March.

Associate coach Brad Shaw added having veterans like Staal and Erik Johnson helped him do his job running the defense.

“I think it helps on the bench, especially between shifts,” Shaw said. “There’s usually a lot of communication — usually the older guy doing most of the talking, which is good. I think that allows them to ask questions and grow without having to hear from a coach all the time. The guys in the tracksuits, we can say it 100 times, and if your teammate says it once, it usually resonates a little bit more.”