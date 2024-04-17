Flyers sign NCAA champion Massimo Rizzo from the University of Denver

The Flyers are in the process of trying to establish a winning culture. What better way is there to build one than by adding players with winning pedigrees?

General manager Danny Brière and Co. did just that Wednesday by signing winger Massimo Rizzo, who last weekend won an NCAA title with the University of Denver, to a two-year, entry-level contract. Rizzo’s professional contract will not begin until next season.

Rizzo, who turns 23 in June, was acquired in a minor deal with Carolina for the rights to David Kaše last summer. The deal had the looks of a “wink-wink” agreement, as the Flyers had just saved Carolina some money by buying out defenseman Tony DeAngelo.

A seventh-round pick of the Hurricanes in 2019, he emerged as one of the top players in college hockey. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Rizzo tallied 10 goals and 34 assists in 30 games this past season as a junior and ranked in the top 10 nationally in points per game (1.47 ppg). Despite being banged up, he returned to help the Pioneers take down Boston University and Boston College in the Frozen Four after missing the previous two months with a lower-body injury.

Known for his playmaking and offensive skill, the Burnaby, British Columbia, native has seemingly improved each year since being drafted. In three seasons with the Pioneers, he won two NCAA titles, and racked up 39 goals and 87 assists in 107 career games (1.18 ppg). He twice was an All-National Collegiate Hockey Conference selection and led the NCHC in scoring during conference action with 31 points in 2022-23 (he had 46 overall).

While the Flyers are high on Rizzo because of his puck skills, patience, and creativity, there are questions about his size, skating, and defensive play. An offensive specialist in college, Rizzo also was dynamic on the power play during his three years with the Pioneers. He will compete for a roster spot next fall but most likely will start with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. With the Flyers, he will be reunited with former DU teammate Bobby Brink.