Matvei Michkov speaks amid rumors of him potentially joining the Flyers next season

These are the days of Michkov. As the Michkov turns. This could even be coined The Bold and the Beautiful. However you want to spin it, the Matvei Michkov-Flyers-KHL soap opera rolls on.

The latest episode is an interview with Michkov by the Russian outlet, Match TV, which was published Friday.

“I’ve already had time to rest a little, and now I’ve started preparing for the new season,” he said, per Google Translate, about how the offseason is going. “I work in the gym, gradually increasing the load. Full of strength, energy, and desire to show everything he is capable of.”

The question was — subtly — raised about where he would be showing “everything he is capable of” but Michkov didn’t bite.

“I don’t pay attention,” he said about the rumors circulating. “My job is to be 100% ready and play my best hockey in any situation. I try not to be distracted by reading the news, this only hinders me from fully preparing for the season.”

It’s been about a month since the first rumor popped up. Also speaking to Match TV, SKA St. Petersburg chairman Alexander Medvedev gave a glimmer of hope that the 19-year-old phenom may be in Philly next season.

“We understand that Matvei is a great talent. There’s not even anything to discuss,” he said according to Google Translate. “I think we’ll talk about all the options, first all, with him. And we’ll also talk to the leaders of Philadelphia, with whom we have a very good relationship. There is understanding, and [if] you are patient, I think that the decision on Michkov will be no later than the end of June.”

The end of June is rapidly approaching and Flyers fans, and the NHL too, are salivating at the idea of Michkov suiting up in orange and black. It would be earlier than expected for the Russian, who has two seasons left on his deal with the Kontinental Hockey League club. SKA is reportedly not open to mutually terminating the contract — akin to what happened with goalie Ivan Fedotov and CSKA Moscow — and is instead looking for monetary compensation to end the contract.

“If someone wants to buy these rights, let’s discuss,” SKA coach Roman Rotenburg said in his interview with Match TV. The only person who can buy the rights is Michkov; the Flyers cannot be involved in this process. As Flyers general manager Danny Brière said during his presser to close out the 2023-24 season, “On his end, he would have to find a way out of his deal before we can do anything. So that’s kind of out of our control.”

The question was also raised about the relationship between Michkov and Rotenburg. But Michkov was quick to dispel any issues saying he didn’t know where they sprouted from. “We are constantly in touch, talking,” Michkov said. He gives a lot of practical and valuable advice — we have complete mutual understanding both with the club and with him personally, which I really appreciate.”

It’s an interesting nugget as Rotenburg has also stated that “If he is sent to the AHL or even to the East Coast League, then we will do everything to ensure that Michkov returns and plays only in the KHL.”

Let’s be realistic, the chances of him getting sent down are probably slim. Michkov, who was selected seventh overall in the 2023 NHL draft, just posted a historic season for a 19-year-old in the KHL while on loan to Sochi. He is a high-end talent who should be given room to grow and mature in the NHL. And if you don’t think John Tortorella is ready for Michkov, the Flyers bench boss has already nicknamed him “The Mad Russian.”