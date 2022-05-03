After replacing former head coach Alain Vigneault on Dec. 6, Mike Yeo is out as Flyers interim coach, a source confirmed to The Inquirer on Tuesday.

ESPN was the first to report the news.

Yeo, 48, led the Flyers to a 17-36-7 record as interim coach. The Flyers, 25-46-11 overall, finished last in the Metropolitan division and missed out on the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

When general manager Chuck Fletcher named Yeo the interim in the midst of the Flyers’ 10-game losing streak after firing Vigneault and assistant Michel Therrien, he called upon Yeo to help the team “forge a new identity.”

Yeo attempted to help players reverse their bad habits and wasn’t afraid to call them out publicly for their shortcomings. However, the remainder of the 2021-22 season brought more of the same failure as the start did.

Prior to taking over as interim coach, Yeo was responsible for running the Flyers’ penalty kill, which finished 11th in the league in 2019-20 (81.8%), 30th in 2020-21 (73.1%), and 27th in 2021-22 (75.8%).

Before joining the Flyers as an assistant coach for the 2019-20 season under Vigneault, Yeo spent five seasons as head coach of the Minnesota Wild and three with the St. Louis Blues in the same position. He was an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009 when they won the Stanley Cup.