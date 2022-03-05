Mike Yeo is mad as hell, and he’s not gonna take it anymore.

It’s about time. For decades, Flyers coaches and brass have protected their precious players like they’re diarrheic ducklings.

Guess what just hit the fan.

On Friday, for the second time in 14 hours, Yeo crushed his club with a damning, public indictment. Every note he hit was right on key.

He said after a gutting loss Thursday night and after a Friday afternoon team meeting, again and again, that his Flyers lack “passion.” They need more “character,” commitment,” “buy-in,” “leadership,” and “attitude.” They don’t play hard enough often enough.

Talk about onions. Yeo is an interim coach of a historically bad team. He’s seen too many missed checks, too many intercepted passes, and too little effort to let this pass any longer.

He lost it after he watched his team commit 15 turnovers Thursday night -- 15 more lazy, dumb plays from a talent-thin team that can’t afford to be this lazy or this dumb. Yeo and his staff have done all they can do.

He wants gladiators, not tergiversators. It’s on the players now.

“They’re the ones out there who have to be warriors,” he said.

Sadly, when the heat is on, the Flyers melt like snowflakes.

‘We crumbled’

The team infuriated him Thursday night when it blew four leads and lost to the Wild, 5-4, and he tore into the players in the locker room afterward, then ripped them in his news conference.

“We crumbled,” he admitted.

Yeo wasn’t any happier Friday. He spent the lunchtime team meeting questioning the players’ character, their passion, their work ethic, and their accountability, then dished the press a dessert of disdain.

“I’m still angry today, to be honest with you,” Yeo said Friday. “I’m angry that we don’t have a little more attitude.”

“Attitude” equals effort, and he sees a bad attitude as the Flyers flounder. They have three wins in the last 24 games, they’re 8-18-6 since Yeo replaced Alain Vigneault in December, and they seem certain to supplant the 2006-07 team as the worst in franchise history.

They stink, largely, by choice. This is a hell of a stance for a coach to take.

“Some of these times we’re going out there and we’re not giving 100 percent,” he said.

» READ MORE: The Philadelphia Flyers, who haven’t won a Stanley Cup in 47 years, have never been worse | Marcus Hayes

Even so, they have had chances to win, as was the case Thursday against a slumping Wild club -- before mistakes doomed them. Yeo vowed that more mistakes will mean less playing time.

“We’re probably going to have to get a little bit dirty here,” Yeo said, “to make sure we push this group to a way higher level of commitment.”

Getting dirty?

By “dirty,” Yeo said, he meant that players will start losing playing time, and maybe their jobs. He sees a dressing room full of players who like each other too much to criticize each other, a locker room of complacency.

They lack focus. For example, those 15 turnovers Thursday were 15 more mistakes committed by a team that isn’t this dumb and shouldn’t be this lazy. Dumb, lazy play drives coaches insane.

Yeo called Friday’s meeting an “uncomfortable conversation” in which players lent their voices. By contrast, in Thursday night’s postgame diatribe, Yeo just blistered the boys. “It wasn’t a two-way conversation last night.”

The song remained the same: The product they’re putting on the ice, from goaltenders to top scorers, is not worthy of their dwindling number of fans. The Wells Fargo Center was less than half-full Thursday. That’s become the norm. Philly hates soft hockey. So does Yeo.

“I don’t expect us to win every single night, but we have to be willing to get our nose dirty,” Yeo said. “We have to be willing to play hard. If you don’t win, you can accept that.”

He carved out no exception. He didn’t applaud Scott Laughton or Claude Giroux, who have been playing pretty well, and he didn’t single out Ivan Provorov, the $6.75 million defenseman who’s been playing like a Dollar Store washout.

He will accept no excuses. The Flyers played most of the season gutted by injuries, but now, as the team gets healthier, the play somehow is getting worse. There will be blood.

“We’ve got players coming back,” Yeo said. “If guys aren’t doing the job, obviously, ice time is going to reflect that.”

Tin men?

It’s not that the players can’t play Yeo’s system. It’s just that no system works if the players lack heart.

The lack of professionalism is appalling. Yeo thinks they might be distracted by trade rumors; Giroux is on the block, among others. He believes they might be intimidated by the competition. They could be overwhelmed by the hopelessness of a lost season. Whatever the reason, there’s little killer instinct.

“Do you come to the rink and feel sorry for yourself?” Yeo said. “Do you come to the rink and say, ‘OK, maybe it’s not our night tonight?’”

Two of the more prominent leaders, Sean Couturier and Kevin Hayes, have played 29 and 20 games, respectively, but professional clubs fill those voids. The Flyers have not. Worse, they’ve become lax without these sheriffs in the dressing room.

» READ MORE: ‘I feel like I owe it to my teammates': Kevin Hayes to return vs. Blackhawks

“We’ve let some bad habits creep in,” Yeo said.

At the professional level, bad habits get fixed when teammates police themselves. The Flyers might be full of pleasant gents, but the team has become too chummy to police itself.

“There’s a difference,” Yeo said, “between being a good teammate and being a good guy.”

There’s also the reality that no matter how good your teammate is, that doesn’t mean he’s a good hockey player. Yeo realizes that.

“I’m not saying we’re going to guarantee wins,” Yeo said. “We certainly can guarantee a great work ethic. We have to make sure we play with passion.”

Will that happen by Saturday afternoon, when the Blackhawks visit? Will Thursday’s scolding and Friday’s meeting turn things around for the last 28 games?

“I hope ... everything’s going to be great and shiny and perfect the rest of the way,” he said, “but I’m pretty sure that’s not the reality.”

Mike Yeo might be mad, but he ain’t crazy.