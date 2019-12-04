Brian Elliott, who is 7-2-2 with a 2.70 goals-against average and .916 save percentage, will get the start against Rick Tocchet’s Coyotes. ... In November, Elliott was 4-0-2 with 2.38 GAA and a .926 save percentage. ... The Flyers are on a 7-0-4 run at home, and they are 9-1-4 at home this season. Arizona is 9-3-3 on the road, where it has at least a point in nine of its last 10 games. ... Nick Schmaltz leads Arizona with 20 points, and Phil Kessel has just four goals and a minus-14 rating in 29 games. ... Despite their recent success — they went 10-2-4 in November — the Flyers had their lowest home crowd of the season (15,811) Tuesday against Toronto. ... Raffl was placed on the long-term injured-reserve list. ... Nolan Patrick skated for the sixth time in the last seven days.