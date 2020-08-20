Midway through the second period, less than four minutes after the Flyers took a 2-1 lead on Jake Voracek’s second power-play goal of the night, Montreal tied the score on Armia’s cheapie. If the Habs don’t score for a while and find themselves in a one-goal hole and facing elimination, they probably start squeezing their sticks and taking unnecessary offensive chances that could have led to odd-man rushes for the Flyers.