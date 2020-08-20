No, the Flyers may not need those top five scorers to beat the team that ranked 24th in the NHL’s 32-team standings during the regular season. But they will need them to beat the next team, a better team. Hayes created one scoring chance after another Wednesday night, only to have Carey Price stop him each time, and Giroux appeared more confident and assertive than he had been at any previous point in the series. But Couturier has failed to capitalize on a few teed-up opportunities. Konecny has generally been a non-factor. And it remains perhaps the most underplayed story of the Flyers’ postseason that van Riemsdyk, their major free-agent signing of the summer of 2018, has suited up just five times during these playoffs, that for this series’ most important games, Vigneault would prefer to have the rookie Farabee in the lineup.