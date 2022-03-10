SUNRISE, Fla. — Despite the losing streak that Cam York played through with the Flyers, interim coach Mike Yeo’s memories of him are good ones.

That, in part, led to the team’s decision to call up York ahead of Thursday’s game against the Atlantic Division-leading Florida Panthers.

“A lot of [the decision] is what we have heard and what he’s doing down there,” Yeo said. “And a lot of it is also what we’re going by off memory when he was up playing with us. We asked a lot of him.”

After being called up to join the taxi squad before the Flyers’ December West Coast trip, York finally made his season debut on Jan. 4. He logged time in all 13 games from then until the All-Star break. York had one goal and two assists, a of minus-four rating and 15 blocked shots. While Ivan Provorov was out with COVID, York spent time on the top pair with Justin Braun. He averaged close to 20 minutes over the first six games.

During the All Star Break, it made sense for the Flyers to send him back to /the Phantoms so that he could continue playing. York said his conversation with general manager Chuck Fletcher was brief. He understood that the extra minutes and responsibilities would help “with the development side of things.”

Fletcher and Yeo didn’t give York any specific things to focus on while he was down there, but he gave himself some homework.

“Anytime I get the opportunity to go down there and play a lot of minutes, I just focus on just being ready every single shift,” York said. “Because when I come up here, everyone’s so good. Guys can make plays and make things happen.”

Since returning to the AHL, York has played in 13 games, scoring one goal and three assists.

York has been playing alongside Wyatte Wylie in the AHL. In four of the past five games, the two have made up the second defensive pairing.

Recently, York has had some strong performances. On March 4, against the Charlotte Checkers, York notched an assist and was close to having a second when he created a dangerous opportunity for Morgan Frost. He also had a particularly strong game on Feb. 25 against the Cleveland Monsters, highlighted by a dominant third period.

While on the bus home from the Phantoms’ Tuesday game against the Hershey Bears, coach Ian Laperrière called York up to the front to let him know he was being recalled by the Flyers. With a big smile, York said it feels good to be back.

In addition to pairing with Keith Yandle on the third line, York will have the opportunity to play on the second power-play unit. York has watched every single Flyers game, so he’s well aware of the struggles the Flyers are having. In his eyes, it all goes back to execution with the additional burden of bad “puck luck.”

“I’ve been on the power play pretty much my whole career,” York said. “I’m familiar with the position, and I’m comfortable doing it, running it. For me, just trying to help the guys in any way that I can. I know that they’re struggling a bit.”

Now that York is back, Yeo said he wants him to take it one day at a time.

“You’re not going to make one play that’s going to seal the deal and allow you to stay up in the NHL for the rest of the career,” Yeo said. “And one mistake’s also not going to send him right down.”

#GerryTime

While Yeo has liked aspects of both Gerry Mayhew’s and Max Willman’s games, he’s decided to go with Mayhew as the 12th forward again. Mayhew will play with Zack MacEwen and Patrick Brown.

“Didn’t mind Gerry’s game at all last game,” Yeo said. “I thought he had a good stick. Made a couple — created a little momentum for us at different points through the game, so just a little bit more based on that than anything else.”