Right winger Kurtis Gabriel is week to week with a leg injury, which probably takes him out of the running to be on the roster for the opener. … At the morning skate, Giroux played the right side on the first power-play unit, which included Voracek, Couturier, van Riemsdyk and Gostisbehere. The second PP unit was composed of Frost, Aube-Kubel, Farbaee, Provorov, and Myers. … Thursday’s game is on NBC Sports Philadelphia. … Carter Hart will play the first two periods in his next game, probably Saturday against the visiting Rangers. … After Thursday, the Flyers will have four exhibition games remaining. ... Rubtsov will be playing in his third straight preseason game for the Flyers (0-1-1).