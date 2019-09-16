The Flyers will take the ice for seven preseason games ahead of the 2019-20 season. The team will play two games each against the New York Islanders, Boston Bruins, and New York Rangers, and then conclude the preseason with a match-up against HC Lausanne at Vaudoise Aréna in Prilly, Switzerland.
They’ll then turn around and open the regular season Oct. 4 against the Chicago Blackhawks in Prague, Czech Republic. It’s the first time in franchise history the team (regular season or otherwise) will play games outside of North America.
All but one of the Flyers’ preseason games will air on either NBC Sports Philadelphia or NBC Sports Philadelphia+, and available to stream on both the NBC Sports app and the MyTeams app. Jim Jackson and Keith Jones will call the team’s preseason games, with Taryn Hatcher handling rinkside reporting duties. Fans can also hear the games on 97.5 The Fanatic, with Steve Coates and Tim Saunders providing the call.
The Flyers will also be featured on NHL Network’s second season of Behind the Glass, which will shadow team president Chuck Fletcher, new head coach Alain Vigneault, and defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere. The four-part weekly look behind-the-scenes at Flyers’ training camp premieres Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m.
Islanders at Flyers: 7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia, 97.5 The Fanatic
Flyers at Islanders: 7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia+, 97.5 The Fanatic
Bruins at Flyers: 7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia, 97.5 The Fanatic
Rangers at Flyers: 7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia+, 97.5 The Fanatic
Flyers at Bruins: 7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia+, 97.5 The Fanatic
Flyers at Rangers: 7 p.m., 97.5 The Fanatic
Flyers at Lausanne HC: 1 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia+, 97.5 The Fanatic
All times Eastern.