All but one of the Flyers’ preseason games will air on either NBC Sports Philadelphia or NBC Sports Philadelphia+, and available to stream on both the NBC Sports app and the MyTeams app. Jim Jackson and Keith Jones will call the team’s preseason games, with Taryn Hatcher handling rinkside reporting duties. Fans can also hear the games on 97.5 The Fanatic, with Steve Coates and Tim Saunders providing the call.