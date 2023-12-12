Flyers fall, 3-2, following an overtime dogfight against Nashville on the road

NASHVILLE ― Before Tuesday’s morning skate, Flyers head coach John Tortorella said, “We’ve been on the road it seems like a month.”

Well, it appears the road finally caught up with the Flyers, following a 3-2 overtime loss against the Nashville Predators. In a long and winding NHL season, the Orange and Black saw their four-game winning streak come to an end, but have managed to pick up points over their last six games.

The Flyers poured on the shots and had their chances before finally breaking through on Predators netminder Juuse Saros in the second period.

It was inevitable when you put on 40 shots on goal.

Advertisement

Sean Couturier got the Flyers on the board just seconds after another successful penalty kill when a fresh-out-of-the-box Joel Farabee, who was serving an instigator minor for Nic Deslauriers, found Couturier for a bang-in goal at the right post.

Travis Sanheim would tie the game in the third period off a juicy rebound. Travis Konecny, who saw his two-game goal-scoring streak end, fired a shot that Saros kicked out toward Sanheim who had all the time in the world to bury the puck.

Ersson stands tall

Flyers goalie Sam Ersson was a calming presence once again for the Flyers. He made 19 saves on 22 shots and was solid in net, including facing an early power play after Tyson Foerster was called for slashing.

Per Natural Stat Trick, he faced seven high-danger chances in the first period with one goal coming off the stick of Gustav Nyquist on a deflection. In the second period, he allowed a goal to Michael McCarron that was off a broken play when a shot from the point by Luke Schenn deflected to McCarron in the slot off Nic Deslauriers.

What will be remembered is the overtime session, just 18 seconds in, he let up a goal to Filip Forsberg.

There were several scrambles in between the pipes for Ersson, including a point in the first period when it seemed like every Flyers player was also in the net to help out their buddy. But he once again kept his composure and despite being a goalie who likes to see shots, played strong in the net.

Power play

The Flyers’ power play struggles were amplified in a game where the referees gave them plenty of chances to get on the board.

In the first period, they had three opportunities with the man advantage but couldn’t bury one past Saros. Across the six minutes, they had 13 shot attempts, including eight shots on goal.

They had another chance in the third period and had some good looks but once again couldn’t find the back of the net. They had six shot attempts, including three shots on goal.

Breakaways

Ryan Poehling returned to the lineup after missing two games with an illness.

Up next

The Flyers head home to face Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday (7 p.m., NBCSP).