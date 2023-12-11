Unsung Nick Seeler and Sean Walker have formed a perfect pairing for the Flyers

NASHVILLE ― Nick Seeler and Sean Walker have been the steadiest defensive pairing for the Flyers this season.

It comes despite the two blueliners meeting just a few short months ago. Walker, 29, was considered a throw-in in the three-team deal that sent Ivan Provorov to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Seeler, 30, took the 2020-21 season off, and after two solid seasons with the Flyers has elevated his game even further this season.

“It’s been great,” Seeler said. “I love playing with him and I feel like at this time of the year we’ve had quite a few games together and you’re able to build that chemistry with your partner, which helps a ton. He’s one of those guys you always know where he’s going to be on the ice and I feel like we’ve been feeding off each other really well.”

That’s an understatement.

According to Natural Stat Trick, the pair has the best Corsi For Percentage (55.30%) and Expected Goals For Percentage (61.99%) among the Flyers’ mainstay pairings at five-on-five.

“We both really read off each other well,” Walker said. “We want to play the same kind of style, we want to be aggressive, surf up, and limit the amount of offense chances they’re gonna get. Seels has been awesome to play with. He’s really stabilized my game, especially in the D zone. He helps me a lot. We talk, just communicate really well. I think, it just kind of meshed really well right off the start.”

It’s probably why their names are floating around in trade rumors, even as a package deal. NHL insiders have all addressed the rumors, to places like Toronto, and the fire was stoked by Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff sticking around in Denver to see the Flyers play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Flyers senior adviser Bob Murray and pro scouts were listed in the press box the next night in Anaheim, where the Jets were playing.

Regardless of whether they move — and right now the Flyers are playing well so there is less thought about upsetting the apple cart — coach John Tortorella is impressed with the pairing.

“They’ve just connected,” he said. “They complement one another so well. Walks has come on as such a surprise to us; how much he’s up the ice, how much offense he can bring to the team. His willingness to do that. And Seels is kind of the anchor. You know, he knows Seels is going to be there. He’ll be backing them up and they just play off on one another so very well.

“We certainly didn’t map it out that way. It just happened that way. And it’s been a really good pair for quite a while.”

Hart in Nashville

In case you didn’t already know, Carter Hart’s mask this season is a tribute to Johnny Cash. And what better place for the Flyers goalie to be?

He’s hoping to hit the Johnny Cash Museum while here — he’s never been — but did hit Johnny Cash’s Bar & BBQ Sunday night where they were playing — what else, Johnny Cash music.

Hart is a big country fan and does play the guitar — said he’s “very average” — and right now you could probably find him listening to Scotty McCreery.

Breakaways

The Flyers dads trip kicked off Monday in Nashville. They will be fully immersed with the group in Nashville before heading back to Philadelphia. ... Ryan Poehling was back on the ice at Bridgestone Arena after missing the past two games with an illness.