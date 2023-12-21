Flyers’ point streak ends with 4-2 loss to Nashville Predators

This game had it all.

Goals. Saves. Five-minute major. An overturned goal.

Just nine days after the Flyers and Nashville Predators met up down south in a wild affair that saw the Orange and Black battle back from a 2-0 hole before losing in overtime, the two teams faced off again at Wells Fargo Center. This time, the Flyers lost 4-2 in regulation after Philip Tomasino scored with 4:01 remaining on the clock to break the 2-2 stalemate. Nashville then padded their lead with an empty-net goal by Gustav Nyquist. The loss saw the Flyers’ point streak end at nine.

It was a different style of game from the last time as the Flyers came out, well, flying. They took an early lead and seemed to hold it steady until the Predators tied things up in the second period. The Flyers again took a lead, but couldn’t maintain the pace as the Predators fought back, and withstood a barrage of Flyers shot attempts in the waning minutes.

Frosty the Showman

Standing in the hallway outside the visitors’ locker room in Newark, N.J., Morgan Frost said that despite the early season struggles, and being in and out of the lineup, he still has to play his game by playing free and having fun. He potted 19 last year and had only put three in this season, but there is no one you’ll find with a bigger smile on and off the ice.

On Thursday he was grinning ear-to-ear when the puck luck came his way just 91 seconds into the game. Rushing down the right side, he tried to find Bobby Brink cutting to the net, but the pass was too far in front of the winger. Brink got the puck in the left corner and played it behind the net, where it popped off Frost’s skate and went into the net off the back of Juuse Saros.

Power play finds some energy

You’d have to figure all the Flyers want for Christmas is a working power play. Well, they got it to work — before it short-circuited again.

Frost was once again a key cog on the Flyers second goal of the night. After the puck was dropped in the right faceoff circle, Frost sneaked in to take the loose puck from under Sean Couturier, but he was unable to get off a good shot. Instead, Yakov Trenin poked it up to Couturier in the slot, who waited out Saros before scoring five-hole.

It seemed that maybe, just maybe, the Flyers power play was righting itself by scoring on the thirdopportunity of the game and snapping an 0-for-17 stretch.

But when they had their next chance, the power play went cold again. In the second, Frost was crushed from behind hard into the glass by Trenin. He was originally assessed a two-minute minor for an illegal check to the head, before a long review changed it to a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct.

Before Cam Atkinson took a slashing call with 1:26 left in the power play, the Flyers had three shots on goal, three missed shots and two more blocked. In the end, the Flyers went 1-for-4 with the man advantage.

Ersson continues to roll

He may have allowed three goals, but Sam Ersson was once again on his game as he made 27 saves. Facing an onslaught of shots from high-danger areas, Ersson made several key stops. He did allow one from 15 feet out by Cole Smith as he streaked down the right side while shorthanded to tie things at 1-1, and another to Philip Tomasino who tucked it around a stretched-out Ersson.

Tomasino scored again with 4:01 left on the clock with a snapshot from the left circle to give the Predators a 3-2 lead. A puck also got behind Ersson on a Ryan O’Reilly tip, but it was immediately waved off and a video review confirmed it was a high-stick.

But the reason the Flyers even had a chance in this one was the netminder who has been feeling more and more comfortable and confident in net. Making his fifth start in a row, the Swedish goalie — who entered the game 3-0-1 in his past four — has shown he can come up big in games while also carrying the workload.

Breakaways

After missing Tuesday’s game due to illness, Carter Hart participated in morning skate and backed up Sam Ersson against the Predators. Cal Petersen, who also participated in morning skate, was recalled on Thursday before the game. ... Marc Staal was back in the lineup on defense with Egor Zamula a healthy scratch. ... Head athletic trainer Tommy Alva was honored for his 1,500th NHL game.

Up next

The Flyers go wheels up after the game and head to Hockeytown for a rematch with the Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. on NBCSP+).