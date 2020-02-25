After a night to sleep on it, Flyers coach Alain Vigneault changed his mind.
He had said newly acquired Derek Grant would play wing when he joined the Flyers, but Vigneault decided he liked the chemistry Scott Laughton has had in games with center Kevin Hayes this season. They have been on the same line in 21 games.
So Laughton, coming off a two-goal game against Winnipeg, was moved from third-line center to second-line left winger, and that’s where he will play Tuesday night against visiting San Jose.
Grant will center the third line, and the Flyers’ other newcomer, Nate Thompson, will center the fourth unit. Both also will play on the penalty kill Tuesday.
Thompson and Grant did a video session with Flyers assistant Ian Laperriere early Tuesday.
“We have a system we show all new players — whether they’re guys from Lehigh Valley or, in this case, guys from other teams — about our priorities and how we do certain things. It went extreme well," Vigneault said after the morning skate Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center. "We had a team video session and they were very comfortable there, so I expect them to be excited, motivated, and expect them to help us get their first win with us.”
Nic-Aube-Kubel will take Joel Farabee’s spot on the second power-play unit, though Grant could play there down the road.
The Flyers are in third place in the Metro, one point ahead of the Islanders and Columbus.
Here are the Flyers’ lines for Tuesday, with only the first unit remaining intact from the last game:
· Sean Couturier centering Claude Giroux and Jake Voracek.
· Hayes centering Laughton and Travis Konecny.
· Grant centering James van Riemsdyk and Tyler Pitlick.
· Thompson centering Michael Raffl and Aube-Kubel.
Carter Hart (19-12-3) will face San Jose’s Aaron Dell (12-13-2) on Tuesday. In his only career appearance against the Sharks, Hart dropped a 6-1 decision in San Jose on Dec. 28.
Overall, Hart has a 2.52 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. At home, he is 16-2-2 with a 1.64 GAA and .942 save percentage.
Dell has a 2.90 goals-against average and .909 save percentage for the Sharks, who have lost four straight. In four career appearances against the Flyers, Dell has been dominating: a 3-0-1 record with a 1.25 GAA and .955 save percentage.
Dell played for former Flyers coach Dave Hakstol at North Dakota.
Center Logan Couture, sidelined since Jan. 7 with a broken ankle, might return to San Jose’s lineup Tuesday. Interim coach Bob Boughner said it was 50-50 as to whether he would play.
In 45 games, Couture has 14 goals and 36 points. Couture centered Evander Kane and Kevin Labanc at the morning skate.
The Flyers are 21-5-4 at home, where they have a league-best plus-45 goal differential.
The Flyers are 16-0-1 when Hayes scores a goal. … Timo Meier had his first career hat trick in the Sharks’ romp past the Flyers on Dec. 28. ... Laughton needs one point to reach the century mark in his career. … The Flyers have been outscored in the first period, 65-55, but they have outscored their opponents, 78-55, in the third period. … Shayne Gostisbehere will be a healthy scratch Tuesday. … Kane has 10 goals and 24 points in 25 career games against the Flyers. … Grant is wearing No. 38, last worn by Ryan Hartman. Nate Thompson is wearing No. 44, last worn by Chris Stewart. … Giroux has eight goals in 18 career games against the Sharks.