What: Game 4, Eastern Conference semifinals
When: Sunday, 8 p.m.
Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
TV: NBC. Radio: 97.5-FM The Fanatic. Streaming: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app.
Series so far: The Islanders won the opener, 4-0, with a suffocating first period and three goals in the third. The Flyers responded with an overtime victory in Game 2 after blowing a three-goal lead. Phil Myers had the winner. In Game 3, defensive miscues cost the Flyers in the Islanders 3-1 win.
Also Sunday: Las Vegas at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. (NBCSN).
1. In his last 25 postseason games, Flyers captain Claude Giroux has one goal, eight assists and has a minus-12 rating. Giroux has not scored in his last 13 postseason games. The last time he scored came on April 20, 2018, when he had a goal in a 4-2 win over Pittsburgh in Game 5 of the first round. The Flyers would eventually lose that series in six games.
2. The Flyers haven’t lost two straight since Jan. 7. Since then, they are 11-0 after a loss. During this year’s playoffs, they are 3-0 after a loss.
Here is a look at the losses and how they rebounded
Aug. 14: 5-0 loss to Montreal in Game 2 Eastern Conference quarterfinal
Aug. 16: 1-0 win over Montreal in Game 3
Aug. 19: 5-3 loss to Montreal in Game 5
Aug. 21: 3-2 win over Montreal in Game 6
Aug 24: 4-0 loss to the N.Y. Islanders in Game 1 Eastern Conference quarterfinal
Aug. 26: 4-3 win OT over Islanders in Game 2
Aug. 29: 3-1 loss to Islanders in Game 3
Aug. 30:
This postseason, the Islanders have not lost consecutive games. Here is how they have done after a loss:
Aug. 5: 3-2 loss to Florida in Game 3 of the qualifying round
Aug. 7: 5-1 win over Florida in Game 4 to clinch the series
Aug. 18: 3-2 loss to Washington in Game 4 of the quarterfinals
Aug. 20: 4-0 win over Washington in Game 5 to clinch the series
Aug. 26: 4-3 loss in OT to Flyers in Game 2 of Eastern Conference semifinal.
Aug. 29: 3-1 win over the Flyers in Game 3.
3. In the first three games against the Islanders, the Flyers have yet to score in the second or third period. They have been outscored, 3-0, in the second period and 6-0 in the third period. The Flyers have a 4-1 edge in the first period. They also scored the lone OT goal in the series.
“Yeah, I think so. Guys are frustrated. I think we need to take that frustration and bring it as energy. If we do that, we’re going to be in a good spot tomorrow - Giroux when asked if it helps to play the Islanders right away on Sunday night.
Best-of-7/N.Y. Islanders lead 2-1.
Monday, Aug. 24: Game 1, N.Y. Islanders, 4-0
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Game 2, Flyers, 4-3 OT
Saturday Aug. 29: Game 3, Islanders, 3-1
Sunday Aug. 30: Game 4, at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. (NBC)
Tuesday Sept. 1: Game 5, at Flyers, 7 p.m. (NBCSN)
*Thursday Sept. 3: Game 6, at N.Y. Islanders, time/TV TBD
*Saturday Sept. 5: Game 7, at Flyers, time/TV TBD
Note: Eastern conference semifinals, at Toronto. ... Flyers are the designated home team for Games 1, 2, 5 and 7. ... Games also broadcast on 97.5-FM The Fanatic, and streamed on NBCSports.com. ... *If necessary.