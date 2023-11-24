Flyers’ slow start and stagnant power play contributes to 3-1 loss against the Rangers

Turkey can make you sleepy and the Flyers may have gotten their fill on Thanksgiving.

Before the first ice scraping, the Flyers (10-8-1), who hadn’t won a game when trailing all season, fell 3-1 against the New York Rangers Friday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Forty-five seconds into the matinee, Rangers center Mika Zibanejad scored his first five-on-five goal of the season off a pass from Blake Wheeler on a 2-on-1.

Just 68 seconds later, Travis Sanheim made a mental mistake that hadn’t been seen all season from the otherwise steady blueliner. Off a defensive zone faceoff, he was trying to hit Garnet Hathaway on the right wing, but instead, his cross-crease pass went right to the stick of Chris Kreider.

The quick start by the Rangers seemed to put the Flyers on their heels, as was the case in Long Island on Wednesday night. And it didn’t help when another defensive breakdown allowed Zibanejad to cut through the slot and finish with a sweet one-handed redirect stick side off a centering pass from Wheeler.

But like that 3-2 loss to the Islanders, the Flyers did turn things up and get one back in the second period, thanks to a nifty tip-in off a Nick Seeler point shot by Sean Couturier.

The final frame saw a couple of chances for the Flyers. Cam Atkinson got a backhand attempt off an Igor Shesterkin giveaway and then some sustained pressure had Travis Konecny miss a shot on goal.

But it wasn’t enough in a game that brought out the divide between a Stanley Cup contender and a team on the rebuild. The Flyers did push at times and finished with 36 shots on goal — which was a good sign. But the odd-man rushes throughout the game and inability to control the Rangers’ speed and skill showed that a team currently on the playoff bubble in the standings is still far removed from the upper echelons of the Metropolitan Divison.

Power play short circuits again

After scoring with the man advantage in back-to-back wins against the Vegas Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets, the power play has returned to its old form.

The Flyers had six opportunities to get back into the game but couldn’t muster much. They did have 13 shots on goal, plus seven more shot attempts, but were back to playing a perimeter game — when they could get set up in the offensive zone.

Friendsgiving was not on the menu

As expected, the City of Brotherly Love was anything but on Friday. The rivalry was fired up — much like when frying a turkey goes wrong — with one of the newest Flyers in the middle of it all.

With the Flyers down by a pair, Nicolas Deslauriers tried to create a spark by getting Jacob Trouba to drop the gloves in the opening frame. As Deslaurier said a few weeks ago, he goes on his terms.

» READ MORE: Football, mashed potatoes and ham. Flyers break down their go-to Thanksgiving sides and plans

Trouba didn’t bite and instead trucked Hathaway in the neutral zone. Not one to shy away, the winger in his 20th game in a Flyers’ uniform, got up and wanted to go with the Rangers captain, but it was Barclay Goodrow who stepped in for the donnybrook instead.

Later in the first, it was Hathaway with the monster hit. He laid into Ryan Lindgren in front of the Rangers bench and was met with an ornery rookie, Will Cuylle. Another five for fighting for Hathaway, who entered the game with just one under his belt this season.

Hathaway also got reacquainted with the Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin, after he was knocked into him by one of Shesterkin’s buddies, who proceeded to shove Hathaway down in front of one of the referees.

Breakaways

Noah Cates missed a chunk of time. He was not on the bench to start the third period after not getting a shift in the final five-plus minutes of the second. Cates returned for his first shift in the third with just over 15 minutes remaining. ... It looked like the Flyers gave up a shortie to Kreider in the third but it was deemed to be offside and negated. ... Carter Hart got the start and was strong in net again.

Up next

The Flyers head back to Long Island on Saturday for a revenge game against the New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. on NBCSP+).