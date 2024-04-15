The Flyers are keeping it loose despite Tuesday’s potential playoff-decider vs. Washington

A big cheer rang out when a puck got past Ivan Fedotov. Tyson Foerster had a big smile on his face after another goal was scored, and Travis Konecny spiked the puck in from behind the net off the back of the 6-foot-7 goalie before receiving a couple of hugs.

With one game left — and a literal must-win coming up on Tuesday — the Flyers are loose. As coach John Tortorella said, succinctly: “They’re ready to play.”

“It was good energy today,” center Morgan Frost said. " It’s fun to practice when you can practice like that and everyone’s cheering each other on. So I think a lot of that attributes to a lot of the rest that they’ve given us. You can see we have energy out there and I think you practice better that way.”

After winning consecutive games for the first time since the four in a row after the All-Star break, and despite recently losing eight straight, the Flyers are the epitome of Rocky — or Chumbawamba. They get knocked down but get up again ... and again ... and again. But will the end be Rocky I or Rocky II?

Before they hit the ice on Monday, the Flyers may have a general sense of where things stand. One thing they know right now, regardless of every scenario, is they need to beat the Washington Capitals on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center (7 p.m. on NBCSP). Entering Monday’s games, it’s not a win-and-they’re-in situation, like in 2010, but if they lose their playoff hopes end too.

No pressure, right? It’s why having good vibes at practice helps settle things down.

“I think that’s why you play the game, for games like this and the build-up of it and to have this chance, this opportunity,” center Scott Laughton said. “[We] had a couple of good games the last two and we need to follow it up. Have another strong performance of not letting teams get easy ones and making it hard on Washington.

“We’ll see what happens here but yeah it’s exciting. You get that little pit in your belly and you know it’s going to be a good one tomorrow.”

The Flyers enter the game with a 1-1-0 record against the Capitals. The win was a 4-3 shootout victory in mid-December where Bobby Brink scored the winner. On March 1, the Flyers lost 5-2 despite taking a 2-0 lead after the first 20. This is a different team almost six weeks later.

“We’ve obviously found our game a little bit more [lately],” defenseman Travis Sanheim said. “[We’re] playing well defensively, back to our structure, which we’re familiar with for most parts of the season. We’ve got to be confident going into tomorrow’s game. Obviously, another challenge and we’re looking forward to it.”

So what’s the scenario?

Well, here we go.

The Flyers enter Monday night tied with the Capitals and Detroit Red Wings with 87 points for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Pittsburgh Penguins sit on 86 points and have two games left. Washington, Detroit, and Pittsburgh each have a game in hand on the Flyers and play Monday night while the Flyers are off.

Here’s the breakdown:

If the Capitals win Monday against the Boston Bruins, the Flyers must beat them in regulation to have a chance to take the final wild-card spot. If the Capitals were to get a loser point against the Flyers, they would still surpass Philly in points. If the Capitals lose in regulation Monday, the Flyers just have to beat the Capitals to surpass them. The Red Wings play the Montreal Canadiens on Monday and Tuesday in a home-and-home. The Flyers need them to lose one of the two games in regulation to have a chance at a playoff spot. If Detroit splits the games in regulation, the Flyers, Penguins, or Capitals would hold the tiebreaker over the Red Wings if they finish tied on 89 points. The Penguins play the playoff-bound Nashville Predators on Monday and, unlike everyone else in this, do not finish the season until Wednesday when they play the Islanders on Long Island. The Flyers need the Penguins to lose one of their final two games, likely in regulation. Even if the Flyers beat Washington in regulation, Pittsburgh would most likely hold the tiebreaker over the Flyers if they managed to earn three points from their final two games. The one exception would be if Pittsburgh’s final win came via shootout. In that case, the Flyers would edge the Pens on the third tiebreaker of total wins.

While the fans will surely have their eyes glued to their TVs, social media, or the NHL app, the players will too. As captain Sean Couturier said with a laugh: “What else am I going to do?”

Frost said he doesn’t watch too much hockey normally but will have NHL Network dialed on Monday night to see the Capitals game. Sanheim knows the Flyers playoff chances are a little out of the team’s control but he’ll be aware. Laughton, who says the focus will be on Tuesday’s game regardless, will be keeping an eye on the NHL App in between dinner and a movie for his wife’s birthday.

As for the bench boss, he said he’ll need to know what the scenario is before the game but he’s not attached to his phone.

“People are going to fill me in on what’s going on. I’m not going to be there on my phone,” Tortorella said. “What happens, happens. I know how we’re preparing for our game, so there’s no sense of getting too locked into the other stuff. We need to take care of our stuff.”

Breakaways

It shouldn’t come as a surprise but the forward lines and defensive pairings were the same in practice as the past two games. ... Tortorella said following Saturday’s win that Ersson has “got one more.” So, expect Ersson to be in net for the finale.